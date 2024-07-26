Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

