Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 15
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
