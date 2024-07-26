Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,000
  • Mintage PROOF 162

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (262)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.

Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

