2 Mark 1898 A "Schaumburg-Lippe" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 162
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Georg (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Schaumburg-Lippe" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
