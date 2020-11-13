Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 26,96 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. Klippe. This tin coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

