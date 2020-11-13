Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 26,96 g
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. Klippe. This tin coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint
Сondition
Where to sell?
