Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1909 "Saxony". Leipzig University (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Leipzig University

Obverse 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" Leipzig University - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" Leipzig University - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony". Leipzig University. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24790 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,553. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • Alexander (5)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (2)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (21)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (77)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (28)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Florange (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (13)
  • GINZA (5)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (29)
  • Grün (27)
  • Heritage (70)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (13)
  • Höhn (109)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (14)
  • Künker (184)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (6)
  • NOA (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (40)
  • Rhenumis (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (16)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (20)
  • Stack's (13)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (92)
  • UBS (12)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (104)
  • WCN (7)
  • Westfälische (9)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search