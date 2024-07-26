Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1909 "Saxony". Leipzig University (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Leipzig University
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony". Leipzig University. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24790 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,553. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
