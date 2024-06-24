Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 317,301
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6891 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
