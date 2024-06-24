Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 317,301

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6891 sold at the Heritage Auctions Europe auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 12, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search