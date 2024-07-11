Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 398,043
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
