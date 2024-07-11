Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 398,043

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Darabanth (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • London Ancient Coins (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search