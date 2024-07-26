Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,200
- Mintage PROOF 70
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (743) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
