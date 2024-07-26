Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,200
  • Mintage PROOF 70

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (743) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

