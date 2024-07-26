5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (202) AU (318) XF (182) VF (8) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (9) MS66 (14) MS65 (28) MS64 (16) MS63 (8) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) PF66 (2) PF62 (2) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (43) NGC (49) RNGA (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (7)

Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (14)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (44)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (31)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (12)

GINZA (2)

Gorny & Mosch (15)

Grün (26)

Helios (1)

Heritage (44)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (14)

Höhn (79)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (8)

Künker (151)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (4)

Möller (6)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Reinhard Fischer (32)

Rhenumis (7)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (14)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (9)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (63)

UBS (13)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (45)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (8)

Wójcicki (1)