Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,643
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Category
Year
