5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

