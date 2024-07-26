Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,643

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (20)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (15)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search