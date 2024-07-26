Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 536,298
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • Coins of History (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (23)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kroha (5)
  • Künker (73)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (25)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (22)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
  • Zöttl (4)
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search