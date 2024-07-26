Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 536,298
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (346)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
