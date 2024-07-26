5 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1209 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

