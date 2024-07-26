Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (972) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
