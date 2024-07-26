5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34637 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

