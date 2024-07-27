Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 168,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

