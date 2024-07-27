5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

