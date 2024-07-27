Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 168,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5257 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (14)
- Katz (5)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (27)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (18)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (14)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search