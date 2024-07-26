Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

