Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
