Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 27,78 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern. This bronze coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.
