5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern. This bronze coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

