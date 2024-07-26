Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony". 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern

Obverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" 800 years of House Wettin Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" 800 years of House Wettin Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (211) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. 800 years of House Wettin. Copper. Pattern. This bronze coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

