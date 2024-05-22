Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 157,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Niemczyk - June 28, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

