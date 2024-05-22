Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 157,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2733 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
