Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4723 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
