5 Mark 1899 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4723 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

