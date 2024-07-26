5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (21) AU (33) XF (44) VF (21) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) AU50 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (10)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (9)

iBelgica (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (24)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (16)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (11)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Zöttl (2)