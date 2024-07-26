Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

