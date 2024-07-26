Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30103 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,920. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 60000 JPY
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price

Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

