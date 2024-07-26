Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 89,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Golden Lion (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 101 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

