Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 89,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
