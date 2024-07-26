5 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (23) XF (29) VF (15) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (4) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (1)

Golden Lion (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

Katz (6)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (10)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Nihon (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)