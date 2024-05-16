Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
