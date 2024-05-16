Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction MUNZE - June 19, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
All companies 421
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
