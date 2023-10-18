Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - October 10, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

