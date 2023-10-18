Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 630 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2022.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
