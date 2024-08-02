5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (71) XF (233) VF (206) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (0) Service NGC (21) PCGS (6)

