Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 402,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (538) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AA Muntenveiling (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (45)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Dorotheum (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (7)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (20)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (6)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (30)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (151)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (5)
  • Möller (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (24)
  • Sonntag (13)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (36)
  • UBS (23)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (32)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search