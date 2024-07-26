Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1889
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
