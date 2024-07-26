Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1889 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 16,750. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1889 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
