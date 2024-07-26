Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 494,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (19)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (32)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
678 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
