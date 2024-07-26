Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 494,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2217 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
