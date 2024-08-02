Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 325,246
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,550. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (6)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (37)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
