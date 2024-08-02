Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 325,246

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 30,550. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 540 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

