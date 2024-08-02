Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,002
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
