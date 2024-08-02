Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,002

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (56)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (13)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction CNG - June 28, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search