20 Mark 1913 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 17, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (38) AU (96) XF (67) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (13) MS62 (4) PF66 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (8) ANA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (4)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Frankfurter (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (17)

Heritage (9)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (56)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (15)

UBS (13)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (11)

Warin Global Investments (4)

WCN (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)