Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,173
- Mintage PROOF 86
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (677)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (2)
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (41)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (30)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Gärtner (9)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (21)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (25)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (17)
- Höhn (51)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (97)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Lanz München (1)
- London Ancient Coins (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (7)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- MS67 (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (24)
- Rhenumis (18)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (23)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (10)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (11)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (59)
- UBS (15)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (44)
- Warin Global Investments (13)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search