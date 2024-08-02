Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (557)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (43)
- Cayón (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (31)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (6)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (22)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (13)
- Höhn (35)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (143)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (18)
- Sonntag (10)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (49)
- UBS (13)
- Varesi (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (35)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search