20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

