Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (557)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 95,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
