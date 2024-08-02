Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (8)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Eurseree (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (9)
- Künker (33)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search