20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition AU (16) XF (93) VF (26) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (8)

Busso Peus (8)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Eurseree (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (11)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (9)

Künker (33)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (1)