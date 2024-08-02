Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7687 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

