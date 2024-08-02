Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 639,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (530)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

