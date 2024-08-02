Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1894 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 639,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (530)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AA Muntenveiling (1)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (3)
- Busso Peus (32)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (21)
- Erwin Dietrich (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Gärtner (10)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (23)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (17)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (23)
- Höhn (31)
- Holmasto (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (72)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (10)
- Reinhard Fischer (18)
- Rhenumis (14)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (12)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (13)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (48)
- UBS (12)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- Via (1)
- WAG (34)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (3)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search