20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,564
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
15767 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
28387 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 1999
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
