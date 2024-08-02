Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,564

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
15767 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
28387 $
Price in auction currency 25000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - January 11, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2003
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2002
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2001
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2001
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2001
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 13, 1999
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 13, 1999
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 1999
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

