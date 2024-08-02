20 Mark 1878 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)