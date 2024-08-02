Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,181
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (14)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
13244 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
37976 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
