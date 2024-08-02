20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

