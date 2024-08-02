Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,181

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1877 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2405 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
13244 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
37976 $
Price in auction currency 34000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1877 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1877 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

