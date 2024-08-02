Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 482,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (290)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
613 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
