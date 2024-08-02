20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (42) XF (87) VF (145) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (9)

