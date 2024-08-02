Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 482,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (290)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30077 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
613 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

