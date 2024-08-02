Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 153,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
