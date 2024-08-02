Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 203,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (582)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (34)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (22)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (4)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (18)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (23)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (17)
  • Höhn (37)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (103)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (29)
  • Rhenumis (9)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (15)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (10)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (67)
  • UBS (13)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (45)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 440 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search