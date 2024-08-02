Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 203,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (582)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Saxony" with mark E. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (34)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (22)
- Eurseree (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (6)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (18)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (23)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (17)
- Höhn (37)
- Holmasto (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (103)
- Lanz München (2)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (29)
- Rhenumis (9)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (15)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (10)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Status International (1)
- Teutoburger (67)
- UBS (13)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (45)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search