2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony". King's visit to the Mint (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. King's visit to the Mint. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

