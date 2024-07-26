Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony". King's visit to the Mint (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: King's visit to the Mint
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. King's visit to the Mint. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (7)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (15)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (6)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (56)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (17)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search