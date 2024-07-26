Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony". King's visit to the Mint (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: King's visit to the Mint

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" King's visit to the Mint - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" King's visit to the Mint - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 11,10 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. King's visit to the Mint. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2007 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
