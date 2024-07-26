Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse Pattern 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Mintage UNC 1,004

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 2 Mark 1892 "King's visit to the Mint" with mark E. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Pattern) at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

