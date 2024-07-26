Pattern 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 2 Mark 1892 "King's visit to the Mint" with mark E. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

