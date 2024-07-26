Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 2 Mark 1892 E "King's visit to the Mint" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 2 Mark 1892 "King's visit to the Mint" with mark E. This undefined coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1494 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,900. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2170 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "King's visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
