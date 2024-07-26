Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony". King's visit to the Mint (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: King's visit to the Mint
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,004
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. King's visit to the Mint. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
