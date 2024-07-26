Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony". King's visit to the Mint (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: King's visit to the Mint

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" King's visit to the Mint - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" King's visit to the Mint - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,004

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. King's visit to the Mint. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (60)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1682 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PF60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search