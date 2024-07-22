Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony". Leipzig University (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Leipzig University
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 125,000
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (835)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. Leipzig University. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
