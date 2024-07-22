2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony". Leipzig University (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. Leipzig University. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

