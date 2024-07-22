Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony". Leipzig University (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Leipzig University

Obverse 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" Leipzig University - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" Leipzig University - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 125,000
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (835)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1909 "Saxony" with mark E. Leipzig University. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1260 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1909 E "Saxony" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1909 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

