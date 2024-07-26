2 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.

