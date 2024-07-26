Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1914 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 298,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (8)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (11)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (23)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (11)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (34)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (26)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (25)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search