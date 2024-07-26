Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 167,625
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (8)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (12)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (24)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search