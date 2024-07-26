Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 167,625

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (24)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1912 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

