Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 186,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3095 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (6)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 31, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search