Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 186,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3095 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - October 31, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date October 31, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1911 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

