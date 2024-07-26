2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place September 21, 2014.

