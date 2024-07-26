Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 335,689
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place September 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search