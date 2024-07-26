Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 335,689

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place September 21, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1908 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

