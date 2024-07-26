Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,112,519

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 480 CZK
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Coins of History - January 15, 2023
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

