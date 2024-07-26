Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,112,519
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins of History
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
