2 Mark 1907 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5774 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (21) AU (43) XF (40) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Aurea (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins of History (1)

COINSNET (2)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (8)

HERVERA (6)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (10)

Katz (9)

Kroha (2)

Künker (13)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numedux (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (5)

Rauch (2)

Soler y Llach (6)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (12)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (14)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)