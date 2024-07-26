Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 558,750

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

