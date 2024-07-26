Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 558,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (13)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (21)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (19)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
