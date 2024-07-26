Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 558,951
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,901. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Frankfurter (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (9)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (16)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (16)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search