Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 558,951
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1720 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,901. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

