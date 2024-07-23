Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,000
  • Mintage PROOF 55

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (693) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

