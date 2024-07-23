Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,000
- Mintage PROOF 55
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick Augustus III (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (693) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
