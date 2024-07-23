2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1818 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

