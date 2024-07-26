2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (47) AU (130) XF (59) VF (14) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (7) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

Aurea (3)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (19)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (2)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (20)

Holmasto (2)

Katz (7)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (36)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (5)

Russiancoin (19)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (30)

UBS (1)

WAG (34)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)