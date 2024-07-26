Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,265,533

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (283) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (19)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (20)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (36)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (34)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search