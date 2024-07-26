Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,265,533
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
