2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,551
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
