2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

