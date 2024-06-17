Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,551
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62427 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (29)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search