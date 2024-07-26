Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Life dates

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" Life dates - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 167,625
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler George (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (619) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
