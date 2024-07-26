Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Life dates
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 167,625
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler George (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (619) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
