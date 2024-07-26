2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony". Life dates (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. Life dates. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5765 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

