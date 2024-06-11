Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 542,762
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
