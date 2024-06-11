2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (36) AU (86) XF (40) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) PF64 (2) Service PCGS (8) NGC (9) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (14)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (19)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (34)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (4)

Teutoburger (19)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

WAG (21)