Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 542,762

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2550 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 E "Saxony" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
