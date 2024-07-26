2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (54) XF (26) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (12)

Heritage (6)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (7)

Katz (4)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (29)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (3)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (11)

WAG (15)

Westfälische (2)