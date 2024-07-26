Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 439,724

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (29)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search