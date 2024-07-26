Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 E "Saxony" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 439,724
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Albert (King of Saxony)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Saxony" with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (29)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- WAG (15)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Saxony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search